Happy Birthday Jennifer Winget! Know more about the actress here….

Jennifer Winget is an Indian television actress who has been seen in various Indian Daily Soaps. She played Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah and is well recognized for playing Maya in Beyhadh.

Born on 30 May 1985 in Goregaon, Mumbai, Jennifer is one of the well-known actresses on the small screen. Her acting is as wonderful as her beauty. The fans of the actress are crazy about her every look, be it traditional or western. The actress often shares her pictures and videos with her fans on social media. On the occasion of the actress’s birthday, know about her bold looks.

Jennifer Winget is known for her strong performance and her bold style. The actress often shares pictures of her bold photoshoot with fans, which her fans also like very much. In this recently shared picture, the actress is seen injuring the fans with her bold look. A Black colored short skirt with a top and high bun makes her look gorgeous.

The TV beauty who made her digital debut with ALT Balaji and ZEE 5’s show, Code M continues to impress audiences with her acting ability as well as her fashion choices. Jennifer, a diva inside her own put forward a lot of work, and slaying came naturally to her. The second season of the web series, Code M, will also have lyricist-singer actor Swanand Kirkire in a powerful role. The launched one-and-a-half minute trailer is short but crisp with a lot of action, drama, and a rap song playing in the background. Code M Season 2 is scheduled to release on 9 June 2022.