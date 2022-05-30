Heavy fighting breaks out as Russian troops approach outskirts of Sievierodonetsk

The regional governor said on Monday that Russian troops had entered the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, describing fierce fighting over the ruins of a city that has become the focal point of Moscow’s offensive.

In an effort to achieve one of President Vladimir Putin's stated goals after three months of war, Russia has concentrated its firepower on the last major population centre still held by Ukrainian forces in the eastern Luhansk province.

Constant shelling has forced Ukrainian forces to defend ruins in Sievierodonetsk, but their refusal to withdraw has slowed Russia’s massive offensive across the Donbas region.

Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said Russian troops had advanced into the city’s southeastern and northeastern outskirts.

The Russians are ‘Use the same strategies over and over. They shell for several hours – three, four, or five hours in a row – before attacking ‘Gaidai stated.

‘Those who attack are killed. The shelling and attacks continue until they break through somewhere.’

With temperatures rising, he described a ‘terrible smell of death’ on the city’s outskirts.

Ukrainian forces had also driven the Russians out of the southern village of Toshkivka, potentially thwarting Moscow’s attempt to encircle the area.