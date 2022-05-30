Indian Airforce beats China, becomes world’s third strongest Airforce in Global Air Powers Ranking

The World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft’s (WDMMA) Global Air Powers Ranking of 2022 revealed that the Indian Air Force has become the world’s third most powerful air force after America and Russia.

According to the research, the Indian Air Force has surpassed not only the Chinese Air Force, but also the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force, the Israeli Air Force, and the French Air and Space Force in terms of strength.

Currently, the WDMMA monitors 98 nations and 124 aviation services, with a total of 47,840 aircrafts being tracked. It evaluates modern military aviation services throughout the world based on a number of criteria and produces a comprehensive report that summarises their present strengths and weaknesses. Through an in-depth resource, it provides users with a visual, unique, and analytical look at a significant component of modern warfare and control of the sky.

The algorithm provides the ‘TrueValueRating’ (TvR), which aids WDMMA in separating powers based on their overall strength as well as factors such as modernity, calculating assistance, attack, and guard skills. In this method, a country’s tactical air force is divided not just by the number of planes it has, but also by the quality and variety of its stock.

The United States Air Force (USAF) has the greatest TvR score of 242.9, followed by Russia with a TvR score of 114.2, and the Indian Air Force with a TvR score of 69.4.

As per the study, the Indian Air Force (IAF) now has 1,645 operational aircraft in its inventory. It is previously reported that how the Indian Air Force will be one of the most destructive air forces in the world, arguably after the United States and Russia, thanks to the future procurement of the Dassault Rafale, one of the most lethal fourth-generation aircraft, as well as the addition of Super Sukhois, an updated version of the Sukhoi-30 MKI, LCA Tejas, and India’s decision to develop a fifth-generation medium multirole combat aircraft (AMCA).