Inquiry ordered into Sidhu Moose Wala’s security reduction; Commission under HC judge to probe the murder

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday ordered an inquiry into the decision to reduce the security of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was murdered in broad daylight on Sunday. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead yesterday, two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including him.

The Chief Minister’s Office, in a statement, said, ‘The Chief Minister has already ordered an inquiry at the highest level to enquire into the aspects of security reduction and fix responsibility’. Mann ‘categorically’ said that all the aspects of security reduction of the late singer are under scrutiny and the responsibility of lapse, if any, will be definitely fixed. Mann also announced to set up a Judicial Commission under chairmanship of a sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court for enquiring into the murder case of Sidhu Moose Wala.

The Chief Minister, while acceding to the request by Balkar Singh Sidhu, the father of singer, said that the state government will be requesting the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the case enquired into by the sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court. This comes after Balkaur Singh, father of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, wrote to Mann demanding that the case be investigated by a sitting judge of the High Court. He also demanded an apology from the Punjab DGP for relating the incident to the gang war, and the officers who made public the orders regarding the withdrawal of security should be held accountable.

An investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the National Investigation Agency has also been requested by the slain singer’s father. Mann said that the state government will ensure full cooperation with this Enquiry Commission including roping in any of the central agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He further asked the Director-General of Police (DGP), Punjab to issue a clarification regarding his yesterday’s press conference about this incident wherein he linked the murder to a gang war.

Condemning the gruesome murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, the Chief Minister unequivocally said that the government will leave no stone unturned to put the perpetrators of this heinous crime behind the bars. Bhagwant Mann said that he has already issued directions to the Police for a thorough investigation of the case in a prompt and result-oriented manner. Punjab Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The FIR has been registered under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at Mansa Police Station.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer’s murder. Punjab Police so far has said that preliminary investigation shows it to be an inter-gang rivalry. The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including Sidhu Moose Wala. Sidhu Moose Wala had contested this year’s Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla. Vijay Singla was recently sacked by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann from his cabinet over charges of corruption.