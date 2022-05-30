Iran issues travel warning to Turkey citing assassination attempt in Iran

Israel issued a travel warning to its people on Monday, citing Iranian threats of retaliation for the assassination of a Revolutionary Guards colonel last week.

Teheran has accused Israel for the death of Hassan Sayad Khodai, who was shot dead at the wheel of his car by two motorcycle riders, and has threatened vengeance.

According to Israel’s National Security Council, Tehran may be attempting to attack Israelis in Turkey, and the country has been designated as a ‘high-risk country.’

Turkey is a popular tourist destination for Israelis, and relations between the two countries have improved after more than a decade of strained relations.

Khodai has been accused by Israel of plotting attacks against its citizens all over the world.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, which controls the spy agency Mossad, has refused to comment on the assassination, but Bennett vowed on Sunday that Teheran would ‘pay the full price’ for inciting assaults on Israelis.