Kerala police arrest 6 Popular Front activists for attempting to free accused

Ernakulum: Kerala police arrested 6 Popular Front of India (PFI) activists for trying to free an accused from police custody. PFI activists tried to release Yahiya Thangal, state committee member of PFI. He was arrested in the hate slogan case. The incident took place near Aluva on the National Highway at 10 am yesterday.

As per police, around 100 PFI activists attacked the police jeep that was carrying Yahya Thangal. Yahya Thangal was arrested by the Alappuzha police from his residence in Kunnamkulam, Thrissur. The arrested were identified as (45), Sadiq (43), Shameer (38), Shafeek (38), Anwar (42) and Kasim(36). Police has registered a case against about 50 people.

Yahya Thangal was one of the coordinators of the Jana Maha Sammelanam where a 10-year-old boy raised hate slogans. Thangal made a controversial remark on Saturday against the High Court judges saying their ‘innerwear is saffron’.

Earlier, police arrested 18 people in connection with raising hate slogan at the rally. Police arrested people who repeated the slogan raised by a 10-year-old child. Earlier on Friday, the Kerala High Court has instructed police to take appropriate action against the Popular Front of India in connection with hate slogans raised in the rally.