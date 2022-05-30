Mizoram records lowest infant mortality rate for second straight year

Data given by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India shows that Mizoram has the lowest infant mortality rate (IMR) in the country, with three fatalities per thousand live births. Officials in Aizawl said that the Northeastern state achieved the feat for the second year in a row.

According to the Sample Registration System (SRS) bulletin 2020, Nagaland came in second with an IMR of four, followed by Sikkim and Goa, each with an IMR of five. Madhya Pradesh has the highest IMR in the country, at 43, compared to the national average of 28.

As per the report, Assam has the highest infant mortality rate in the Northeast, at 36, followed by Meghalaya at 29 and Arunachal Pradesh at 21. Mizoram’s IMR in 2016 was 27. It dropped to 15 in 2017, five in 2018, and three in 2019.

Also Read: 5,500-year-old tree believed to be world’s oldest found in Chile

Mizoram Health Department stated that the success was credited to the hard effort and devotion of healthcare personnel as well as staff from departments such as education, public health engineering, social welfare, and rural development. The infant mortality rate is defined as the number of baby deaths (under one year) per thousand live births in a specific time period in a certain location and is commonly acknowledged as a rough indication of overall health.