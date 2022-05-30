‘Modi has given wings to every citizen’s dream’; Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given wings to the goals and aspirations of every person in the nation and instilled new confidence in them throughout his eight years in office. In a series of tweets in Hindi on the Modi government’s completion of eight years in office, Shah stated that in the shape of Modi, India has leadership in which every sector has faith and pride.

‘Considering power as a medium of service, PM @narendramodi gave rights to the poor, farmers, women and the underprivileged. This instilled their faith in democracy and made them a participant in the development journey of the country. Congratulations to all citizens for these eight years full of historical achievements,’ he tweeted with the hashtag ‘#8YearsOfSeva’.

Today, India has leadership in the shape of Modi in whom every segment has faith and pride, and satisfying the expectations of the people through persistent arduous work is a solid pillar of this conviction, according to the home minister. He claimed that the trust of 130 crore Indians is propelling the country ahead in every sector. ‘ In the previous eight years, @narendramodi has given wings to every citizen’s goals and aspirations, instilling new confidence in them. Modi not only made the country secure via his skillful leadership and strong resolve, but he also made several decisions that made every Indian proud’, he stated.

Modi’s every policy and success, whether in technology or sports, health or defence, development or poor welfare, is an example for the entire world, Shah said. With capable leadership, this new India has shown the world how to convert calamity into opportunity, he remarked. With his leadership power and insight, Modi has written a new chapter of development and peace in Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast, and tough places ravaged by left-wing extremism that no one dared look at for decades, the minister added. He stated that these communities are now moving along with the rest of the country.

‘PM @narendramodi’s resolve of self-reliant India is laying the foundation to make the country a leader in every field. It is the responsibility and duty of all Indians to make this resolve a reality so that we can give a strong and self-reliant India to the coming generation,’ he said. In 2014, Prime Minister Modi’s NDA government took power for the first time. The Modi administration was re-elected to a second consecutive term in 2019. In a subsequent tweet, Shah praised the prime minister for establishing PM CARES, which helps children and others afflicted by the COVID-19 epidemic.

‘Modi has once again demonstrated his sympathy to all Indians by launching PM CARES for Children to care for and protect the future of the children who lost their parents in the Corona disaster. Thank you, @narendramodi ‘, he said. Prime Minister Modi awarded scholarships to students on Monday. The youngsters also received a PM CARES for Children passbook and a health card under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.