Popular Front of India releases documentary abusing Veer Savarkar, calls him ‘traitor’

New Delhi: A controversy has been erupted over a documentary on Veer Savarkar released by Popular Front of India (PFI). PFI released the documentary on yesterday on the occasion of 139th birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar.

The Islamist organizations abused veer Savarkar by calling him a ‘traitor to the country’ in the documentary. PFI called VD Savarkar ‘a slave of the British’. It also accused that ‘People who believe in Savarkar are presenting him as a hero by hiding all his crimes’.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Hindu Mahasabha slammed the PFI over the documentary abusing Veer Savarkar. ’The organization that is anti-national, anti-India, are the kingpins of terrorists, and the party which is being investigated by the NIA, is now distributing certificates of ‘nationalism’, said VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said.

‘PFI calling Veer Savarkar a traitor to the country is highly condemnable. The complicity of Congress and PFI should be investigated by the government’, said Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, president of the Hindu Mahasabha. He also asked the Union government to ban the organisation.