Punjab to review VIP security measures, CM agrees to judicial probe in Moose Wala case

After Moose Wala’s father wrote to CM Bhagawant Mann requesting an investigation by the CBI, NIA, or a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court, chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who has come under fire following the shocking, daylight murder of singer-turned-political leader Sidhu Moose, has agreed to a judicial probe into the case. Bhagwant Mann has ruled that the killing shall be investigated by a sitting high court judge. The authorities will also look into why Moose Wala’s security was reduced. The murder of Moose Wala has previously been investigated by a Special Investigation Team.

A senior official confirmed to Hindustan Times that the Punjab Police DGP who said on Sunday that the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala was the result of a gang rivalry has been asked to explain his statement. According to a statement released earlier today by Bhagwant Mann’s office, the chief minister is receiving daily updates on the investigation and will meet with senior police officers later today. ‘Prompt action should be taken to catch the culprits as soon as possible,’ the statement said.

Balkour Singh, Moose Wala’s father, wrote to Mann on Monday, requesting an investigation by the CBI, the NIA, or a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court. The information that there had been a change in Moosewala’s security reached his murders, according to Moose Wala’s family, and those guilty for leaking the names should be held responsible.