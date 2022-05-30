Punjabi singer Sidhu murder: Delhi Police grills Kala Jathedi, his aide!

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police was questioning mobster Kala Jathedi and his accomplice Kala Rana in the newest development in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi have accepted responsibility for the murder. Jathedi was apprehended by the Special Cell last year and is presently in judicial detention.

Jathedi was escorted to the Special Cell headquarters in New Delhi to be questioned about the incident. Lawrence Bishnoi is now incarcerated in Tihar Jail. ‘The last time we questioned Jathedi and Rana, they disclosed that their colleagues had undertaken reconnaissance to carry out the murder of Moose Wala and one Shahrukh,’ a source said.

A Punjab Police team was in contact with officers from the Delhi Police. According to reports, Punjab Police may go to the Special Cell headquarters to record Jathedi and Rana’s testimonies. According to the source, Jathedi was brought to the cell office in connection with Moose Wala and an MCOCA case. In both incidents, the police were investigating him. The Delhi Police claimed they will assist in the probe into the Moose Wala murder.