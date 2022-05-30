Remarks against judiciary; Bengal guv Dhankhar orders action against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of West Bengal has asked the chief secretary to take action against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee for his people criticising the judiciary for ordering CBI investigations.

Governor Dhankhar stated in a statement on Monday that the Diamond Harbour MP’s comments about the judiciary cannot be ‘overlooked or countenanced.’ He was referring to Abhishek Banerjee’s remarks at a rally in Haldia on Saturday, in which he slammed the ‘one percent of the judiciary’ for ordering a CBI investigation into ‘every case’ in the state.

According to Abhishek Banerjee, ‘I feel ashamed to say that there are one or two people in the judiciary who are in hand- in-gloves and have a tacit understanding and are ordering CBI investigation in every case. This is just one per cent of the judiciary.’

Following Banerjee’s comments on the judiciary, Dhankhar wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi and the Commissioner of Police, requesting that they take appropriate action against the TMC leader and report back by June 6 on her actions. According to Dhankhar, Banerjee’s accusatory words scandalise the judiciary, interfere the due course of justice, and show a lack of respect for the rule of law.