Russian troops arrive on the outskirts of key Ukrainian city in Donbas.

A regional governor said on Monday that Russian troops had entered the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, describing the fighting as “very fierce” in a city that has become a key objective for Moscow’s offensive in the Donbas.

As Russian troops advanced into the city’s southeastern and northeastern outskirts, shelling killed two civilians and injured five others, according to Luhansk region Governor Serhiy Gaidai.

Constant shelling has left Ukrainian forces defending ruins in Sievierodonetsk, but their refusal to leave has slowed a massive Russian offensive across eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region.

‘Approximately 90% of the buildings have been damaged. More than two-thirds of the city’s housing stock has been destroyed completely. There is no telephone service ‘In a televised speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated.

‘Capturing Sievierodonetsk is critical for the occupiers… We are doing everything possible to keep this lead.’

On Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that the ‘liberation’ of the Donbas, an industrial region that includes Luhansk and Donetsk, is a ‘unconditional priority’ for Moscow.