The ‘Foetus in Foetu’ disorder occurs in a 40-day-old child in India; A closer look!

A foetus was discovered within the stomach of a 40-day-old infant in Motihari, Bihar, in a rare medical oddity, according to media sources. The infant was recently brought to Motihari’s Rahmania Medical Center for treatment after he was unable to urinate correctly. The family informed the doctor that the youngster seemed to have inflation around the stomach.

Dr. Tabrez Aziz of Rahmania Medical Center requested a CT scan of the patient in order to investigate the reason for bloating around the stomach. When the results were revealed, the doctor was astounded to discover an extraordinary medical aberration in which a foetus was developing inside his stomach. ‘A foetus was observed growing within the stomach of a 40-day-old newborn, which is an uncommon medical oddity’. It’s known as ‘Foetus in Foetu’.

‘The child has had surgery, and his condition is stable,’ Dr. Aziz said of this unusual occurrence. The youngster has been released from the hospital as well. In medical terms, ‘Foetus in Foetu’ refers to the existence of a foetus in a child’s stomach. It is extremely uncommon, occurring in one out of every 500,000 cases.