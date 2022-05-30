TN man arrested for stealing tomatoes

A man has been arrested with stealing a tomato crate. Two crates of tomatoes weighing nearly 60 kilogrammes were missing from a vegetable shop owner in Salem district’s Perumakavundampatti village. Tomatoes cost between Rs 40 and Rs 50 per kilogramme.

Shankar, the vendor, then looked through the cctv footage and discovered a man parking his two-wheeler near the shop early in the morning and fleeing with two crates of tomatoes. Shankar informed the police, who used the vehicle registration to track down the perpetrator. Chinraj was identified as the thief.

Chinraj was recognised by the police since he had been arrested earlier for stealing apples from a store in Sevvaipettai. More investigations are carried out.