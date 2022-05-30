UK to lift visa requirements for citizens of this country

Doha: The United Kingdom will lift the visa requirements for Qatar citizens. The visa restrictions will be lifted next year. This was announced by Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Qatar H E Jon Wilks.

Also Read; Qatar Airways increases frequency of flights to this country

‘The UK will be lifting visa requirements for Qatari citizens next year. Qatar agreed to invest £10bn in the UK. We have also agreed to support security and defence in Qatar during FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022’, said H E Jon Wilks. He said that lifting the visa requirements for Qatari citizens is one of the major announcement made during recent visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the UK.