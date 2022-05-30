Versatile actor Paresh Rawal’s birthday today; some of his best comic roles here

Paresh Rawal is one of the most talented and well-known actors in Bollywood’s tinsel town. The actor turned 66 on May 30. He doesn’t require an introduction because he has been in countless films and his performances have left an indelible impression on audiences. Paresh Rawal began his career as a supporting actor in Arjun in 1985, and the following year, it was his film Naam that won him widespread acclaim and became a huge hit.

Paresh Rawal is a versatile actor with a captivating presence on cinema. His comic timing is also well-liked by fans. From his portrayal of Babu Bhaiya in the film Hera Pheri to Radheshyam Tiwari in Hungama, he never failed to make people laugh with his impeccable comic timing. Let’s celebrate comedy and his comic timing in five wonderful movies on the occasion of his birthday.

Hera Pheri

This film, however, requires no introduction because it is a true gem. In the film, Paresh Rawal played Baburao Ganpatrai Apte, also known as Babu Bhaiya. Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty feature in the major roles. The film was released in 2000 and is still remembered by audiences.

Andaz Apna

The audience loved the actor’s double performance as Ram Gopal Bajaj and his evil twin Teja in the film. He also managed to make the scenario amusing, which was one of the film’s strongest points.

Hungama

Paresh Rawal played businessman Radheshyam Tiwari in this 2003 film. His dialogue was simple but funny, and it made the audience laugh. Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen, and others also appear in the film.

Welcome

In this ever-classic film, which also starred Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, and others, the actor played the hilarious part of Dr. Ghungroo. The crowd was won over by his movements and delivery of the dialogue.

Masala Garam

Mambo, a household help with his own funny timings and fun elements, was played by Paresh Rawal. In this 2005 film, Akshay Kumar and John Abraham play important parts.