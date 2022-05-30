Veteran Malayalam singer Edava Basheer passes away

On Saturday, May 28, Malayalam singer Edava Basheer died after collapsing on stage during a performance. Edava Basheer was a key figure in the orchestra’s popularity in Kerala. The 87-year-old singer was playing at the Blue Diamonds Orchestra’s Golden Jubilee celebrations in Kerala’s Alappuzha district. Basheer fell out while singing the song ‘Maana Ho Tum Beyhadh Haseen…’ by KJ Yesudas from the Hindi film Toote Toys, which was released in 1978.

He suddenly fell over while trying to sit down on the stage while singing the song. The mike fell from his hands, and people from the audience rushed onto the stage. Bashir was rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead, and he could not be saved.