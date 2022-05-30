Vivo launches new 5G smartphone: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Vivo launched its latest 5G smartphone named Vivo Y33e 5G in China. The Vivo Y33e 5G is expected to be available to purchase in June in China. The smartphone is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB model. It will be available from June in Flourite Black and Magic Blue colours.

The budget smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and runs on Android 12-based Origin Ocean OS . It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 10W fast charging. The smartphone features a 6.51-inch LCD screen with an HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Also Read: Stock market: Equity indices end higher for third day in a row

It is equipped with a dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1 wireless connectivity. It features a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.