1993 Mumbai serial blasts case; court sent 4 accused to judicial custody

A special CBI court in Mumbai has ordered Abu Bakar, Sayyed Qureshi, Mohammed Shoeb Qureshi, and Mohammed Yusuf Ismail Shaikh, the 1993 blast accused, to be held in judicial custody till June 13.

The CBI has requested that their detention be extended for another 14 days, according to Special Public Prosecutor Deepak Salvi. The agency said that, the suspects Abu Bakar, Sayed Qureshi Shoe Qureshi, and Yusuf Bhatka alias Yusuf Bata were all charged in the 1993 blast case. It is alleged that, in order to achieve the stated conspiracy’s goal, the accused attended a conspiratorial meeting in Dubai in the end of January, February 1993, which was led by prime absconding accused Dawood Ibrahim, Mohd Atened Dossa, and convicted accused late Mustafa Ahmed Dossa, on whose orders, accused Abu Bakar, Sayed Qureshi, Shoeb Qureshi, and Yusuf Bhatka travelled to Pakistan to acquire weapons training in order to avenge the Babri Masjid’s demolition.

According to the CBI, the four accused travelled to Pakistan for training in the handling of arms and ammunition, throwing hand grenades, and building bombs as a result of the meeting. They also informed the court that all of the accused in the CBI case had fled the country. In this case, the court issued non-bailable warrants and a red corner notice against them in 1997, and they were also deemed proclaimed offenders a year later.