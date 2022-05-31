2 day old baby found in trash can in Mumbai

On Tuesday, a two-day-old baby was found in a trash can in Mumbai’s Mahim area. An unidentified person threw the newborn in the trash can at Machi Bazar in Mahim’s cloth market area, according to the investigation. In this case, the Mahim police station filed a charge under section 318 of the Indian Penal Code against an unknown person.

Similarly, a 15-day-old boy was abandoned by his mother in the Marine Drive area a few days ago. Meanwhile, following the incident in Mahim, the police are using CCTV footage to track down the person who dumped the girl in the trash can.