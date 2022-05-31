26 Rohingyas arrested in Assam under Foreigners Act

On Monday, the Assam Police arrested 26 suspected Rohingya from Myanmar for ‘illegally entering’ Cachar district in quest of work, said a police officer.

The 26 persons, from three families, were said to have come in three vehicles from Guwahati. On a train from Jammu, they arrived at Kamakhya railway station.

On Sunday, police halted the automobiles near Silchar town during a regular check and arrested them because they lacked the required documents to enter the country.

According to Cachar Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur, the detainees were brought before a court, which remanded 12 individuals, six men and six women, in judicial custody.

Seven children under the age of 18 were permitted to remain with their mothers, while seven others were placed in an observation home.

The SP further said that the detainees may have had contact with some locals who had promised them jobs. An inquiry has been initiated to track down these individuals and attempts are being made to apprehend them.