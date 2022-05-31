Equity investors become richer by Rs 10.19 lakh crore in 3 days

Mumbai: The wealth of equity investors in India surged by Rs 10.19 lakh crore in just 3 days. The upward rally of the Indian equity indices for the last 3-days is the reason for this.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex surged by 1,041.08 points or 1.90% to settle at 55,925.74. In 3 days, the Sensex gained 2,176.48 points or 4%. The market capitalization (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies went up by Rs 10,19,936.84 crore to Rs 2,58,47,092.40 crore in 3 days.

The m-cap of 7 of top-10 companies surge by Rs 1,16,048.1 crore. HDFC Bank is the biggest gainer in the Indian equity market. Other gainers in the market were Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India (SBI) and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank surged by Rs 39,358.5 crore to reach Rs 7,72,514.65 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank’s m-cap jumped by Rs 23,230.8 crore to Rs 3,86,264.80 crore and that of HDFC gained by Rs 23,141.7 crore to Rs 4,22,654.38 crore.