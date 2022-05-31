Fire-Boltt launches new smartwatch ‘Fire-Boltt’: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Leading Indian brand in the audio and wearable segment, audio and wearable segment, Fire-Boltt launched its new smartwatch named ‘Fire-Boltt Talk 2’. The new smartwatch is priced at Rs. 2,499 and can be purchased via Amazon starting May 30. It is available in five colours -Black, Navy Blue, Silver Green, Silver Grey, and Silver Pink.

The new smartwatch comes with SpO2 tacking, full metal body and voice assistance. It has 60 sports modes, a built-in microphone and IP68 water and dust resistant rating.

Fire-Bolt Talk 2 is being offered with features 1.28-inch TFT LCD with 240×240 resolution touchscreen display and 2D high hardness glass. Users can play games on the watch with the help of Play 2 mini. It also features a dial pad, recent calls, and contacts option. The smartwatch gets a lithium-ion battery with 8 days of average life. It will support both Android and iOS operating systems on smartphones.