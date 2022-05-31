Foreign Direct Investment in India touches all-time high

New Delhi: The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) touched an all-time high in the country. As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry the FDI inflow has reached at $ 83.57 billion in the last fiscal year. This is the highest ever annual FDI.

As per the data, country registered 85% growth in FDI when compared to FDI inflow in 2014-15. In 2014-15, country registered FDI inflow of $ 45.15 billion. India has received over $ 301 billion as FDI in the last four fiscal years. As per the data, country’s FDI inflows have increased 20-fold since financial year 2003-04, when the inflows were 4.3 billion US dollar only.

Most FDI is in the manufacturing sector. FDI inflow in manufacturing sector has increased by 76% to $ 21.34 billion in last fiscal. It was at $ 12.09 billion 2020-21. Computer software and hardware has emerged as the top recipient sector of FDI inflow with 25% share followed by Services Sector and Automobile Industry. Karnataka is the top recipient state of FDI with 38% share. It is followed by Maharashtra and Delhi.