Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened lower against the US dollar in the forex market. The sharp surge in the crude oil priced weighed upon the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 77.65 against the American dollar. During trading, it then reached at 77.67, registering a fall of 13 paise from the last close. On Monday, the Indian rupee settled at 77.54 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02% lower at 101.64. Foreign institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 502.08 crore in the Indian equity market.