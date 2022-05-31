Gulf country announces new family visa rules

Kuwait City: Kuwait government has announced new family visa rules. The government updated that the maximum term of family visit visa will be only three months and these visas will be nonrenewable. Extending the visit to one year is only available to companies that bring workers to Kuwait on commercial visit visas and then have to extend the term and transfer the residency later.

As per the new rule, domestic workers are also not allowed to stay outside Kuwait for more than four months unless they obtain a permit from the Ministry of Interior before the end of the four-month period. Expatriates’ residencies can be renewed at the end of the five-year term, adding that the ten-year residency for the children of Kuwaiti women and the 15-year residency for the owners of real estate in Kuwait and the foreign investors can also be renewed.

Earlier the government had decided to to impose penalties on expat sponsors of visit visa. The Ministry of Interior in the country has decided to impose penalties because the people they brought into the country on visit visas have not left.

As per the new rule, these sponsors will not be issued any kinds of visas, including family visas for a period of two years. The proposal is under review by the Ministry of Interior. The proposal is based on instructions from the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Lieutenant- General (Retd) Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf.