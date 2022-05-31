Justin Bieber pens loved-up post for his little sister on her Bday; Shares pics

Washington: Singer Justin Bieber dropped a sweet wish on social media on the occasion of his little sister Jazmyn’s 14th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Justin dropped a string of images of him with Jazmyn from their past and present.

‘Can’t believe I’m saying this but Happy 14th birthday to the sweetest, most beautiful, precious, little sis a brother could ask for !! Love you @jazmynbieber’, he captioned the post.

Jazmyn and her 12-year-old brother Jaxon are Justin’s half-siblings from his father Jeremy Bieber’s previous relationship with ex Erin Wagner. The ‘Baby’ hitmaker also has another half-sister, Bay, 3, whom his father shares with wife Chelsey, as well as a step-sister, Allie Rebelo, 15, who is Chelsey’s daughter from a previous relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Justin is all set to perform at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18 as part of his ‘Justice World Tour’. Justice World Tour will travel to over 30 countries — playing more than 125 shows – starting from May 2022 through March 2023. The upcoming show will mark Justin’s second tour in India. In 2017, he performed in Mumbai as part of his Purpose world tour, which attracted over 40,000 fans.