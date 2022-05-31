DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCinemaLatest NewsNEWSEntertainment

Netizens troll Aamir Khan for repetition of expressions

Mumbai: The official trailer of upcoming Bollywood film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor was released on May 29. The trailer has gone viral on social media and gathered around 62 million views in 2 days. The trailer shows Aamir playing a Sikh man who gets deployed in the army, becomes an athlete, fights a war, falls in love and gets his heartbroken.

But now, netizens are trolling Aamir Khan for his repetition of expressions in all films. As per social media, the ‘Mr.Perfectionsit’ of Bollywood, Aamir Khan is using the  same expression on his face which was seen in his previous movies like PK, 3 Idiots and Dhoom 3. Some also trolled the actor over his Punjabi accent in the trailer and said that it doesn’t sound authentic.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is the official remake of Hollywood film  ‘Forrest Gump’ . Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is slated to release in theatres on August 11, 2022. The film also has Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Mona Singh  playing crucial roles. The film is bankrolled by  Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios.

