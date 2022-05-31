Netizens troll Aamir Khan for repetition of expressions

Mumbai: The official trailer of upcoming Bollywood film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor was released on May 29. The trailer has gone viral on social media and gathered around 62 million views in 2 days. The trailer shows Aamir playing a Sikh man who gets deployed in the army, becomes an athlete, fights a war, falls in love and gets his heartbroken.

But now, netizens are trolling Aamir Khan for his repetition of expressions in all films. As per social media, the ‘Mr.Perfectionsit’ of Bollywood, Aamir Khan is using the same expression on his face which was seen in his previous movies like PK, 3 Idiots and Dhoom 3. Some also trolled the actor over his Punjabi accent in the trailer and said that it doesn’t sound authentic.

And after watching LAAL SINGH CHADDA's trailer it is 100% correct You dont need 4 years to do a scene to scene remake of a film and to repeat expression of PK/SAMAR It shows how lazy Aamir is https://t.co/KyLsTdTtr7 — Gaurav PRITHVIRAJ?? Taparia (@whogaurav12) May 30, 2022

“Forrest gump” mein thoda “Dhoom 3” milaya, swadanusar “PK story line and acting” Ye lo ji “#LaalSinghChadda” bankar teyar hai. #AamirKhan bhai ham log ch#t!ya nazar aate hai?? pic.twitter.com/DqhYzkc87L — Mr.Professor (@iMrProfessor) May 30, 2022

I am praying that Tom Hanks doesn’t get to watch Laal Singh Chaddha’s trailer. Forrest Gump character ki itni gandi durdasha dekh kar Tom bhai suuiccide kar lenge. Overacting ki bhi ek limit hoti hai par Amir the perfectionist ki koi limit nahi.

P.S. that cringe Punjabi accent ? — Madhur Singh (@ThePlacardGuy) May 30, 2022

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is the official remake of Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’ . Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is slated to release in theatres on August 11, 2022. The film also has Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Mona Singh playing crucial roles. The film is bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios.

Dhoom 3 – The Prestige

PK – OMG

Thugs of Hindustan – Pirates of the Caribbean

Laal singh Chadda – Forrest Gump So called Perfectionist steal concept from Original movie which are Masterpiece and ruined it #Aamirkhan — Akkian_Addu(Adesh) (@Akkian_x) May 30, 2022