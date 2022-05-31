Police arrest student leader over hate speech

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police arrested Abdur Rahman, student union president of the Shibli College for hate speech and inciting violence against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the Hindu community. As per police, he delivered a hate speech outside his college gate on Saturday (May 28) night. The video of the speech went viral on social media.

‘She (Nupur Sharma) has committed blasphemy and insulted our Prophet. The situation of Muslims is such that their hands are chopped if the Holy number of ‘786’ is engraved on it or if they post a picture of lynching. But when the honour of our Prophet is compromised, no Muslim comes forward (to avenge it). Why? Because we have become scared, complacent and cowards. This is why I appeal to everyone present here to stand up for issues pertaining to our Faith and its last Messenger’, he can be heard saying in the video. He also said that he is willing to trample 80 crore Hindu people under his feet.

Uttar Pradesh police took cognizance of the matter and initiated a probe. He was arrested for deliberately outraging religious feelings under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 295A.

Earlier, Nupur Sharma claimed that she had received rape and death threats from radical Islamists. She accused that she started receiving threats as Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair allegedly shared an edited video of her.