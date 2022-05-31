‘Said he could roam in Mumbai without security’; Mika Singh says about Sidhu Moose Wala’s conversation

When singer Mika Singh visited Mumbai last week, he recalled his conversation with late singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. Mika claimed in a new interview that Sidhu Moose Wala told him that he could roam about Mumbai without fear of being followed. Sidhu had previously confessed in Mika that he had received threats from ‘gangsters.’

Unidentified assailants shot and killed Sidhu as he travelled through Mansa district’s Jawaharke village on Sunday. Two days after Punjab Police withdrew his security cover, the incident occurred. He became a member of the Congress in December of last year, just before the Punjab Assembly elections.

‘Four years ago he used to talk about threats from gangsters. Some gangsters might have tried to extort money from him this time. Just last week he came to Mumbai. He told me that he could roam freely in Mumbai, without any security. I asked him to move to Mumbai in the future,’ Mika told India Today TV.

Mika posted an Instagram photo of himself with the late singer on Sunday. He wrote in the caption, ‘I always say I’m proud to be Punjabi but today I feel shame to be saying the same. A young talented boy just 28 years old, so popular and with such a bright future ahead of him @sidhu_moosewala killed in Punjab by Punjabi’s. May God bless his soul and he rest in eternal peace. My prayers are with his family. Request to #Punjabsarkar please take strong action against these criminals. Heartbreaking.’