Sanjay Singh says, Satyendar Jain’s arrest is politically motivated

Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party, said the ED’s arrest of Delhi minister Satyendra Jain in an accused money laundering case was politically motivated. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) arrested Jain a day after naming him as the in-charge of Himachal Pradesh for the upcoming assembly elections, according to Singh.

‘He has been to the questioning of ED seven times, he was given a clean chit by the CBI, then suddenly why has he been arrested after eight years? For eight years, the ED failed to investigate the case, but now as the BJP got to know that they are losing polls in Himachal, they arrested Jain as he was made state in-charge,’ Singh said.

Singh said that the ED and CBI had previously conducted raids at the residences of the CM and deputy CM, and that the police had arrested 34 AAP MLAs, all of whom had been given a clean chit by the court.