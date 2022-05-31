Two buses collide in Kerala’s Kollam, injured at least 57 people: Police

When a tourist bus collided with a KSRTC bus in Kerala’s Kollam district on Monday, at least 57 people were injured, with one in critical condition. According to police, the accident took place about 7.45 p.m. on the Kulathuppuzha-Madathara road in the Kollam rural area, which is under the jurisdiction of Chithara police station.

State Health Minister Veena George said 42 people were injured in the accident and were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, while 15 others were treated at a hospital in Kadakkal for minor injuries. The minister told reporters after visiting the Medical College Hospital that one of the injured people is in critical condition.

According to the minister, the hospital officials have been asked to provide proper medical care to the injured people. A control room has been opened to help injured people and their families at the medical college