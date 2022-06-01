3 SFI students attacked inside Ramjas college in Delhi

Three students at Ramjas College in Delhi were allegedly brutally attacked by ‘hooligans’ inside the campus on Tuesday, according to the Students Federation of India, which demanded stern action against the culprits. Manoj Khanna, the principal of Ramjas College, said he has not received any complaints about the incident.

Following an argument, some persons ‘verbally and physically’ abused the students, who are SFI activists, according to the students’ body. Akhil, Sachin, and Aman, all third-year students, have been identified. SFI said that, they were injured in the incident.

‘SFI Delhi condemns the lack of student safety in campus spaces, and also the hooliganism demonstrated in Ramjas college today. We demand immediate and stringent action upon the perpetrators,’ In a statement, the SFI said. The college guards, they claimed, also refused to act and stood by as spectators.

‘The attackers, who are suspected to be not bonafide students of Ramjas, were given free entry into the campus, and were allowed to leave through the college gate after beating up the final year UG students, with no consequences,’ the statement read.