Bhubaneswar man arrested for killing newly-wed wife over dowry

A man was detained on Tuesday for reportedly murdering his newlywed wife for dowry. The deceased was identified as Prabhapati Nayak of Andarai village, Tihidi block, Bhadrak district. Prakash Khuntia, the deceased’s spouse, was arrested and sent to court after a complaint was filed.

According to sources, Prabhapati married Prakash of Sarakantara village near Bhubaneswar on April 29. Prabhapati’s in-laws, on the other hand, notified her parents on May 29 that she had killed herself by hanging herself inside their home.

Prabhapati’s parents arrived at her in-law’s house right away. However, they were shocked to discover that their daughter’s final rituals had been rushed. Following that, the deceased’s parents filed a complaint with the Khandagari police station, stating that their daughter was murdered for dowry by her in-laws.

As per the deceased’s family members, Prabhapati was routinely tortured by his in-laws. Khandagiri police opened an investigation and detained Prakash. The cops are presently questioning the suspect.