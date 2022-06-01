Dr. Srinivasachari Rajappa, renowned scientist, passes away

Srinivasachari Rajappa, a renowned scientist and former HOD of the CSIR-NCL’s synthesis department, died on Sunday in Pune, according to a statement released today by the National Chemical Laboratory. He was 88 years old when he died.

Rajappa earned from Madras University with a PhD in chemistry in 1958. He did postdoctoral research at Florida State University and then at Harvard University with RB Woodward after a brief stint as a lecturer at IIT Madras. He then went to Mumbai to work for the CIBA Research Centre.

He became the head of the division of Organic Synthesis at the CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory in Pune in 1987, a position he held until 1994, when he retired; he remained an emeritus scientist for another five years.

‘Rajappa was deeply concerned about the continuing environmental degradation, which led him to give seminars to industrial R&D groups on modern developments in catalysis to bring about the exact chemical transformations with greater efficiency and less pollution. He addressed students at the graduate and postgraduate levels on ethics in science,’ In a statement, CSIT-NCL said.