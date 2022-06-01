Fuel prices for June announced

Dubai: The fuel prices for the month of June has been announced in UAE. UAE Fuel Price Committee announced the fuel prices on Wednesday. The prices have surged by the committee.

Starting June 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh4.15 a litre. It was priced at Dh3.66 in May. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh4.03 per litre, compared to Dh3.55 in May.E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.96 a litre, compared to Dh3.48 a litre last month. Diesel will be charged at Dh4.14 a litre compared to Dh4.08 in May.

Also Read;Dr. Srinivasachari Rajappa, renowned scientist, passes away

UAE liberalized the fuel prices in August 2015 to allow them to move in line with the market. The price revision was frozen in 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was resumed in March last year.