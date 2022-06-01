Genelia Deshmukh dances with ‘Crime master’ Shakti Kapoor to ‘Fevicol Se’ | Watch

Mumbai: Actor Genelia Deshmukh shared her video on Instagram dancing on the streets with Bollywood’s greatest villain, Shakti Kapoor. The duo is seen grooving to the Dabang 2 track, iconic song ‘Fevicol se’, and they seem to be in a fun and chirpy mood,

In the light-hearted video, Genelia can be seen lip-syncing to the words, ‘Suun, pani-puri khaane chale?’ to Shakti Kapoor, in response to which the actor started matching the lyrics to ‘Fevicol se’ which says, ‘Mei toh kab se huun ready taiyaar, patale saiyaan miss call se’. Both danced on the tunes of the Kareena Kapoor song and seemed to be enjoying the moment. Genelia captioned the video as, ‘Reel fun time with Crime master Gogo! Legendary @shaktikapoor’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

The actress was wearing a tangerine coloured jacket with a black zip in the middle and paired it with white shorts. She chose to wear white sneakers, having a multi-colured lining on the outsole. Genelia let her hair, cut in bangs loose, sporting a no-makeup look. Shakti Kapoor was seen in casual wear, sporting an olive tinted shirt with a half-jacket of the same colour. He had black trousers on him coupled with blue sneakers and a graphic cap. A pair of off-white glasses completed his look.

Meanwhile on the work front, Genelia after completing filming for ‘Mister Mummy’ has started working on a new project titled ‘Trial Period’, which is being helmed by Aleya Sen. Manav Kaul is also a part of the film.