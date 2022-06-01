Honor launches Honor 70 series: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Honor launched its Honor 70 series consisting of Honor 70, Honor 70 Pro, and Honor 70 Pro+ in China.

The vanilla Honor 70 sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC. On the other hand, the Honor 70 Pro and Honor 70 Pro+ models feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display. The former packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC whereas the latter is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. These handsets are currently available to pre-order and are listed to go on sale in the coming weeks.

Honor 70 Pro costs CNY 3699 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at CNY 3999 (roughly Rs. 47,000) and the 12GB RAM + 512GB model costs CNY 4399 (roughly Rs. 51,000). It will be available to purchase on the Honor China site starting from June 10.

The 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 4299 (roughly Rs. 50,000) and 12GB RAM + 256GB models costs CNY (roughly Rs. 53,500).

The 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2699 (roughly Rs. 31,500). The 12GB RAM + 256GB variant costs CNY 2999 (roughly Rs. 35,000) and the 12GB RAM + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 3399 (roughly Rs. 40,000). This will go on sale on the Honor China site from June 7.

Honor 70 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,800×2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC coupled with an Adreno 642L GPU and runs on Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1.

These smartphones have a triple rear camera and a 50-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The Honor 70 and Honor 70+ pack a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 100W fast charging. These smartphones support dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

Honor 70 Pro and Honor 70 pro + houses 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,200x 2,652 pixels) curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Honor 70 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC whereas the Honor 70 Pro+ features a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. They run on Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1 skin on top.