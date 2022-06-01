House Price Index surge by 1.8%

Mumbai: As per the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the ‘All India House Price Index’ (HPI) rose 1.8% in March quarter of 2021-22 on an annual basis. It registered a growth of 2.7% in the January-March quarter.

All India House Price Index is prepared by the RBI based on the transaction-level data received from housing registration authorities in ten major cities. The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

As per RBI, only Kolkata, Chennai and Kanpur recorded sequential growth. All the 7 other cities registered the highest sequential contraction of 11.1%. The year-on-year movements in HPI varied widely across the cities – ranging from a growth of 19.2% in Kolkata to a contraction of 11.3% in Bengaluru.