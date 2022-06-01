Hyundai announces India launch date of Venue Facelift: Know the expected price and features

Mumbai: India’s second largest carmaker, Hyundai has announced the official India launch date of its Venue facelift. The sub-4m compact SUV will be launched in the country on June 16. The Hyundai Venue facelift may be priced from Rs 8 lakh.

Hyundai Venue will come with three engine choices – 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol and 1.5L turbo-diesel. Venue facelift will be offered with 3 gearbox options – 5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, and 7-speed DCT.

The car will feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a Bose sound system, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and a 360-degree camera. It will also come with a new 3D grille, flanked by split headlamp clusters with integrated LED DRLs.