India launch date of Moto E32s announced

Jun 1, 2022, 09:40 pm IST

Mumbai: American consumer electronics and telecommunications company, Motorola has announced the official India launch date of its Moto E32s. The new smartphone will be launched in the Indian market on June 2. The handset will be available for purchase on  Reliance Digital, Jio Mart and Flipkart in  Misty Silver and Slate Grey colours.  Its price in India has not been revealed yet.

The smartphone will house  a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. It also packs a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery.  The phone  will house a triple rear camera setup.

