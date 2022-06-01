iQoo Neo 6 launched in India: Here are the details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone manufacturers, iQoo launched its new smartphone named iQoo Neo 6 in India.

The new smartphone is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 33,999 for 12GB + 256GB variant. It will be sold in Cyber Rage and Dark Nova colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and is powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC. It sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The new handset houses a triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front facing camera, for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPSand a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor and in-display fingerprint sensor. It packs a 4,700mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge support.