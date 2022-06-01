Know how to download digital voter identity card

New Delhi: Voter ID card issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) is a very important document. It is mandatory to poll your votes in the elections and can also be used as an identity proof.
The Union government has also launched a more secured electronic version of the voter ID card called e -Epic card. This electronic/digital card is a more secured PDF version of the voter identity card. It can be easily downloaded on your computer or your mobile phone.
Here is a step by step process to download your e-EPIC PDF card or online voter ID card:
– Citizens can download e-EPIC from by logging on to https://nvsp.in
Register/Login on NVSP
– Enter EPIC Number or Form Reference Number
– Verify the OTP sent on the registered mobile number
– Click on Download e-EPIC
The e-EPIC card is is equally valid as a proof of document for voter identification.
