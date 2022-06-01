Mamata Banerjee announces gun salute for singer KK at Kolkata Airport.

Following the shocking death of singer KK following a concert in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state government will honour him with a gun salute at the Kolkata airport, according to news agency ANI.

The famous singer, 53, was rushed to CMRI hospital after becoming ill during a concert at the overcrowded Nazrul Manch auditorium in South Kolkata, which was reportedly unbearably hot. On arrival, he was declared dead. He looked to be sick in videos as he was rushed out of the place. He returned to his hotel, where his condition was said to have worsened. He had chest trouble and died on the way to the hospital, according to reports.

KK, or Krishnakumar Kunnath, was the singer of some of Bollywood’s most popular films, including ‘Pal’ and ‘Yaaron.’ In the late 1990s, his songs almost achieved cult status among youths, and his voice was frequently heard at school and college farewells and teen cultural events. KK has recorded songs in a variety of languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, saying that, ‘KK’s songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups.’ As admirers paid their goodbye to the singer who was the voice of their many emotions, tributes poured in from all around the world.