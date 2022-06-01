Moose Wala case; Bishnoi withdraws his Delhi HC plea, will appeal to Punjab court

Lawrence Bishnoi, who had filed a petition in the Delhi high court, fearing a fake encounter by Punjab police in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer-turned-Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala on Wednesday, has withdrawn his plea. He will now take his case to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. On Wednesday, the Delhi high court was set to hear Lawrence Bishnoi’s plea.

Bishnoi, one of the major suspects in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, asked the Tihar jail authority and the Delhi Police to secure his safety before giving him over to any other state police in his plea.

‘Pass a direction to the Delhi Police and Tihar Jail authority to ensure all necessary security arrangements for the petitioner as he shall be duly handcuffed, shackled and videographed during the production warrant and on transit remand if any warrant produced by the Punjab Police for the safety of his life,’ said the plea to the Delhi high court.

Bishnoi was arrested at Tihar jail in an old case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act, where he faces at least 60 charges. He was arrested on Tuesday and remanded to the Delhi Police special cell for three days after being charged under the Arms Act.

Bishnoi was interrogated by a special cell team on Monday. Two days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa district, the Punjab Police made their first arrest in the investigation.