Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar receive UAE Golden Visa

Dubai: Renowned Hindi poet, script writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar and his wife Bollywood actress and social activist Shabana Azmi received the Golden Visa of the UAE. Javed Akhtar has won 5 National Film Awards and received India’s highest civilian honours, Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2007.

The UAE Golden Visa is issued to individuals who have contributed in various fields. Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa introduced by the UAE government in 2019. This will allow people to live and work in the country without the need of a national sponsor for 10 years, which will be renewed automatically.