Stalin says, Tamil Nadu is attracting more investments as peace prevails

While finishing up a tour of the delta region, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin responded to allegations made by opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai. He claims that the state of Tamil Nadu is attracting more investment as a result of the state’s calm.

Both leaders have levelled claims against the ruling party’s men for the state’s deteriorating law and order situation. According to Edappadi K Palaniswami, ganja sales have increased significantly in Tamil Nadu as a result of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, resulting in an increase in crime.

After the brutal murder of his party official Balachandran, Annamalai criticized CM Stalin, saying that he has time to watch his son’s movie but not to hold review sessions with authorities about the state’s law and order situation. CM Stalin reacted by claiming that the opposition leader was merely saying things to show his presence.

‘He is saying things every day to only show the people that he still exists. After DMK came to power, there have been no instances of riots, gun firing or heinous crimes. Since the law and order are being maintained properly, Tamil Nadu is attracting more investments. This is evidence that peace prevails in Tamil Nadu,’ said Chief Minister Stalin.