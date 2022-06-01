Tejashwi Yadav expected to take over reins of RJD soon

Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, has made another step toward taking over the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The Rashtriya Janata Dal Legislature Party conducted an important meeting on Tuesday at 10, Circular Road (former Chief Minister Rabri Devi’s official residence), during which the party unanimously granted Tejashwi Yadav powers to decide on the party’s national agenda and authorised him to act.

The meeting was attended by former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, MLA Tej Pratap Yadav, party Vice-President Shivanand Tiwari, party leaders Devendra Yadav and Roshan Patel Yadav, former RJD state president Ramchandra Purve and Tejashwi Yadav, and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. While the leaders met to address unemployment, inflation, and caste censuses, Tejashwi Yadav’s unexpected coronation was the most critical choice.

Alok Mehta, a former minister and party MLA, said after the meeting, ‘He is our leader. He has been authorised to raise issues inside the Bihar Legislative Assembly and also take decisions regarding issues concerning Bihar.’ During the meeting, Tejashwi Yadav was also granted the right to make any choice about the caste census.

Tejashwi has been pushing for a caste census in Bihar for months, and today, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, an all-party meeting will be held in Patna, during which Tejashwi Yadav will make decisions for the RJD.