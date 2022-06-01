The US agrees to ship advanced rockets for Ukraine

On Wednesday, Russian troops fought to seize complete control of the eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, while the US announced that it will supply Ukraine with advanced rockets to help it force Moscow to negotiate an end to the war.

According to President Joe Biden, the US will provide Ukraine with more advanced rocket systems and munitions so that it can ‘more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield.’

'We moved quickly to send Ukraine a significant amount of weaponry and ammunition so that it can fight on the battlefield and be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table,' Biden wrote in a New York Times opinion piece.

According to a senior Biden administration official, the weapons provided will include the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), which Ukraine’s armed forces chief said a month ago was ‘critical’ in countering Russian missile attacks.

Concerned that such weapons could lead to a direct conflict with Russia, senior administration officials said Ukraine assured them that the missiles would not be used to strike within Russia.

‘These systems will be used by Ukrainians to repel Russian advances on Ukrainian territory, but not on targets in Russian territory,’ a US official told reporters.

The Russian defence ministry said Russia’s nuclear forces were holding drills in the Ivanovo province, northeast of Moscow, shortly after the US decision was announced, according to the Interfax news agency.